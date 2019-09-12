Wrongful death suit filed against Buffalo a year after police shot suspect

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed Thursday against the Buffalo Police Department, charging that an officer “maliciously” shot and killed Rafael “Pito” Rivera last year while Rivera was running from him in a West Side neighborhood.

The State Supreme Court lawsuit filed on behalf of Rivera’s family accused police of wrongdoing in the shooting, which occurred on Plymouth Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. Sept 12, 2018. Officer Elnur Karadshaev fired six shots, hitting Rivera three times.

Attorney Steven M. Cohen accused police of acting maliciously, intentionally and negligently in the suit, which also names the City of Buffalo and Karadshaev as defendants.

The lawsuit does not seek any specified monetary damages, but Cohen said he intends to seek “punitive damages” in hopes that it would "motivate" Buffalo police to prevent officers from engaging in “unconstitutional conduct.”

The lawsuit was filed late Thursday, exactly one year after the shooting, and nine months after Erie County’s district attorney announced that no criminal charges would be filed against Karadshaev because the shooting was “justified.”

“At no relevant time herein did Mr. Rivera pose an imminent or immediate threat to anyone at the time he was shot and killed,” Cohen said in court papers. He said Rivera “never pointed a gun” at police.

The lawsuit also accused police officers of putting Rivera in handcuffs while he was “dying and lying on the ground.”

District Attorney John J. Flynn said he reached a different conclusion last December, when he announced he would file no charges against Karadshaev, based on a lengthy investigation into Rivera's death.

“The deceased clearly had a gun in his hands and had a gun on him and was actually turning toward the police officer with a loaded weapon in his hand,” Flynn said.

Flynn said he concluded that the shooting was justified. He said Karadshaev was the first officer to arrive at the scene after someone called 911 to report a man with a gun in the neighborhood.

Flynn said Karadshaev began to chase Rivera after he ran out of a neighboring house, through a vacant lot and hopped a fence.

At some point, according to Flynn, Karadshaev noticed the man had a gun. He yelled for the man to stop and put down the gun, which was verified by security video that prosecutors obtained from a house on Plymouth Avenue the two ran past, according to the district attorney.

Rivera tripped and fell, according to Flynn, and as he got up he turned toward the officer, who then fired his weapon. Rivera was dead at the scene. Much of the confrontation was captured by a security video camera.

At no point did any officers at the scene “administer, nor even attempt to administer first aid” to the wounded Rivera “until minutes had passed, and after an officer shined his flashlight” on a security camera, Cohen said in court papers.

The lawsuit alleges that Rivera's ethnicity was a factor in police viewing him as a danger. Karadshaev is “a light-skinned Caucasian” while Rivera was a “dark-skinned Puerto Rican,” the lawsuit says.

“For decades, witnesses have reported dark-skinned men running away from police when they were shot, and the police have adamantly denied it, and were believed by judges, juries and the brass of the BPD,” Cohen told The Buffalo News. He suggested that if Rivera had been white, “experience gives me doubt that the outcome would have been as tragic."

Read the lawsuit below.