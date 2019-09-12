You can cancel the retirement party for WKBW-TV anchor Keith Radford.

Radford, who started working part time this year, said in a telephone interview that he expects to continue working under a new deal after his present contract runs out at the end of the year.

Under his current deal, he works about four hours daily, anchoring at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“I don't know for sure yet, but I think I'm going to stay a little longer,” said Radford.

He added he has had preliminary talks with station management about staying.

“I'm going to keep going for a little while longer,” said Radford. “I suspect I’ll stay at least for another year after this year.”

He likes the present arrangement in which he gets to work at 2:30 p.m. and leaves at 6:30 p.m. after the 6 p.m. newscast ends.

“I go in, I rewrite everything I read and then I go over all the scripts of the younger people,” said Radford. “So, it is pretty good.”

With so many young reporters and behind-the-scenes personnel at WKBW, it is a good idea for the station to keep a veteran like Radford around to mentor them.

Radford, who is a 2015 member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, turns 68 in a few months.

A native of Windsor, Ont., who became an American citizen in 1989, Radford joined Channel 7 from a Salt Lake City, Utah, station in 1987 and has been anchoring here ever since through the station’s highs and lows.

A year ago, he said he considered himself fortunate to continue working and added if he stayed 31 years, it “would be about as long as Irv (Weinstein) and Tom (Jolls).”

He's now been at WKBW 32 years. Mission accomplished.

