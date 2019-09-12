Amherst man charged with stealing money from 99-year-old grandmother

An Amherst man was arraigned Thursday in Niagara County Court on an indictment charging him with using his power of attorney to steal from the savings and checking accounts of his 99-year-old grandmother.

Nicholas A. Farrell, 38, of Oakbrook Drive, pleaded not guilty to third-degree grand larceny and remained free on a $1,000 bail bond.

The victim lives in Wheatfield, said Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Susan B. Bjornholm. The alleged thefts occurred between August 2017 and July 2018, she said.

A third-degree grand larceny charge covers a theft of between $3,000 and $50,000. Bjornholm did not disclose the exact amount Farrell is accused of stealing.