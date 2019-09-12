Wednesday's deluge was a record-setter for Buffalo

Our very wet Wednesday turned out to be a record-breaker for Buffalo.

The 2.14 inches of rainfall recorded in Buffalo established a new daily record for Sept. 11, surpassing the total of 1.97 inches set in 1968.

Wednesday began with some early morning showers and then the area received a double-shot of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, one in the early evening and then one later at night that stretched into Thursday morning.

For Thursday, additional lighter showers should end by noon. The National Weather Service said should be cooler today with highs mainly between 65 and 70.