UB football game against Penn State draws a crowd on WUTV

The University at Buffalo’s first prime-time network football game in what seems like forever drew good viewership on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate.

The Bulls’ 45-13 loss to No. 15-ranked Penn State on Saturday had a strong 7.6 rating on WUTV, peaking at a 10.2 at 8:15 p.m. when the Bulls looked like they might have been able to pull off a huge upset.

The 7.6 rating is in the ballpark of many Buffalo Sabres’ regular season games. Bills regular season games generally get ratings in the low to high 30s.

For further comparison, LSU’s victory over Texas in a high-scoring battle of Top 10 teams that played opposite the UB game had a 1.1 rating on WKBW-TV, the local ABC affiliate.

No. 1 Clemson’s victory over Texas A&M had a 2.0 rating in an earlier game carried on WKBW.

...

Attention “Downton Abbey” fans who just can’t wait to see the movie that is being advertised as premiering nationally on Sept. 20. A sneak preview of the movie is running tonight at 7 at multiple theaters in Western New York.