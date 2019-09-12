Two men arrested on felony drug charges after 124 grams of heroin found in car

A Cuban refugee living in Buffalo was one of two men arrested Wednesday for heroin possession and several other charges, according to the New York State Police.

Elison Alturo Ledesma-Melo, 44, and Humberto Manrique Roche, 47, were both arrested after approximately 124 grams of suspected heroin were seized from a car being driven by Ledesma-Melo, a person living in the Bronx illegally, on State Route 20A in Warsaw.

Roche, who police said was a Cuban refugee legally residing in Buffalo, and Ledesma-Melo were both charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, which is a charge resulting in alleged possession of 4 to 8 ounces (124 grams is approximately 4.37 oz).

Both men were also charged with second-degree possession of a skimmer device, which is a device made to be affixed to the mouth of an ATM, gas station pump or other machines with credit card readers in order to secretly swipe credit and debit card information. Ledesma-Melo was also charged with false personation and vehicle and traffic offenses.

Troopers out of the Warsaw office said they received word from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the State Police's Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team about a vehicle in the area with possible narcotics. Troopers said they identified the vehicle during patrol on State Route 20A and stopped it for vehicle and traffic violations, and that Ledesma-Melo consented to a vehicle search which resulted in the seizure of approximately 124 grams of suspected heroin.

Both Ledesma-Melo and Roche were arraigned in the town of Warsaw Court and remanded to Wyoming County Jail on no bail.