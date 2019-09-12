Two budget hotels in Amherst, Hamburg get new owners

Two area budget hotels in Amherst and Hamburg have new owners, after a pair of deals totaling nearly $5 million in value.

Kishor H. Patel and Jaimina Patel – who are not related – paid $2.725 million through 4400 Maple LLC to acquire the Motel 6 at 4400 Maple Road in Amherst. The seller was G6 Hospitality Property of Carrollton, Texas, which is the parent company of the Motel 6 brand.

General Manager Kiran Patel – who is married to Jaimina Patel – said the new owners plan to invest several hundred thousand dollars in renovations to the 33-year-old hotel, which has 93 rooms on two floors, and sits on 1.7 acres of land.

Plans include upgrading the furniture and paint scheme to the latest Motel 6 brand design. They've already upgraded the exterior lighting to energy-efficient LED equipment, and also plan to resurface and restripe the parking lot over the next few months, while improving the landscaping.

"It's going to look much better," Kiran Patel said.

Kishor, who is president, and Jaimina, the vice president, are also working with a minority partner, Paresh Patel, who already owns the Econo Lodge Tonawanda I-290 on Niagara Falls Boulevard, as well as a Motel 6 and LaQuinta Inn in Niagara Falls.

Kishor Patel also owns the Spice Bazaar on Sheridan Drive.

Separately, Jayesh Patel's Rudra Management of Cheektowaga paid $2 million – through Camp Road Hotel LLC – to purchase the Quality Inn at 5440 Camp Road in Hamburg. The purchase price included $100,000 of personal property and $100,000 of "goodwill" value. The seller was Ramesh Patel's Hamburg Lodging of Orchard Park.

The 84-room yellow-and-green hotel has two floors and sits on 1.8 acres, with an oval-shaped indoor heated pool, a fitness and health center and 2,400 square feet of flexible meeting space. It was formerly a Holiday Inn.

