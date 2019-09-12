Two budget hotels in Amherst, Hamburg get new owners

Two area budget hotels in Amherst and Hamburg have new owners, after a pair of deals totaling nearly $5 million in value.
Kishor H. Patel and Jaimina Patel – who are not related – paid $2.725 million through 4400 Maple LLC to acquire the Motel 6 at 4400 Maple Road in Amherst. The seller was G6 Hospitality Property of Carrollton, Texas, which is the parent company of the Motel 6 brand.
General Manager Kiran Patel – who is married to Jaimina Patel – said the new owners plan to invest several hundred thousand dollars in renovations to the 33-year-old hotel, which has 93 rooms on two floors, and sits on 1.7 acres of land.
Plans include upgrading the furniture and paint scheme to the latest Motel 6 brand design. They've already upgraded the exterior lighting to energy-efficient LED equipment, and also plan to resurface and restripe the parking lot over the next few months, while improving the landscaping.
"It's going to look much better," Kiran Patel said.
Kishor, who is president, and Jaimina, the vice president, are also working with a minority partner, Paresh Patel, who already owns the Econo Lodge Tonawanda I-290 on Niagara Falls Boulevard, as well as a Motel 6 and LaQuinta Inn in Niagara Falls.
Kishor Patel also owns the Spice Bazaar on Sheridan Drive.
Separately, Jayesh Patel's Rudra Management of Cheektowaga paid $2 million – through Camp Road Hotel LLC – to purchase the Quality Inn at 5440 Camp Road in Hamburg. The purchase price included $100,000 of personal property and $100,000 of "goodwill" value. The seller was Ramesh Patel's Hamburg Lodging of Orchard Park.
The 84-room yellow-and-green hotel has two floors and sits on 1.8 acres, with an oval-shaped indoor heated pool, a fitness and health center and 2,400 square feet of flexible meeting space. It was formerly a Holiday Inn.
In other recent deals:
- Spartanburg, S.C.-based Denny's Inc. bought one of its restaurants, located on 0.89 acres at 1871 Ridge Road in West Seneca, from SPNY100 LLC, which is registered to Saxon Partners of Hingham, Mass. The purchase price was $1.725 million. The restaurant is located on 0.89 acres at the corner of Ridge and Langner roads, in a larger plaza that hosts Home Depot, Pep Boys Auto, Fashion Bug, Sterling Optical, Supercuts, Subway and C-Pap XPress.
- Timothy and Carole Waterman of Getzville – through Waterman Estates LLC, Ciara Estate LLC and Russo Estates LLC – paid $3.087 million to acquire six apartment properties in Amherst from Donald G. Hoke's CCS MGT LLC of Grand Island. The properties include 1483, 1499, 1520 and 1530 Wehrle Drive, 270 Garrison Road and 165 Monroe Drive, with 28 apartments and some office space in 35,000 square feet, on two acres. The purchase price includes $125,000 for naming rights, $125,000 for personal property and $500,000 for a noncompete agreement.
- Elma-based 1000 Ellicott LLC, owned by Joshua Cohen, paid $540,000 to buy a retail strip plaza at 1000 Ellicott Creek Road in Tonawanda from Ronald E. Swanson's Bass Group LLC of Williamsville. Built in 1963 on 0.87 acres, the 12,544-square-foot plaza – located across the street from the creek – includes Melloni's Meats & Catering, Carmarie's Dance Studio and Paths Peaks & Paddles.
- An auto-repair property at 269 Hinman Ave. in Buffalo – formerly Innovative Tuning – was acquired by Westwood Holdings LLC from 269 Hinman LLC for $325,000. The 9,286-square-foot building was constructed in 1973 on 0.34 acres, and was updated with new roofs, plumbing, electrical and other repairs in 2012 and 2014.
Story topics: Denny's/ jonathan d. epstein/ Motel 6/ property sales/ Quality Inn
Share this article