TOMINICH, Frank E.

TOMINICH - Frank E. Entered into rest September 10, 2019, of Grand Island. Beloved son of the late Italo and Bruna Frances (nee Scocco) Tominich. Beloved father of Frank I., Paul R. and Rodney J. Tominich and Christian Tominich Falsone. Brother of the late Mauro Tominich and Milvia Mammoliti. Funeral Services private. Arrangements by the Kaiser Funeral Home.