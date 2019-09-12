Three arrested on drug charges after SWAT team raids Buffalo home

Three residents of a home in Buffalo's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges after "a felony amount" of heroin was recovered in a raid by the Erie County Sheriff's SWAT team Thursday morning, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Department.

Myron McCollum, 32, Mia McCollum, 36, and Damion McCollum, 19, were all arrested on charges of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell as well as criminal possession of an assault weapon, along with other charges, as a result of the raid of a house on Hewitt Avenue between Orleans Street and Eggert Road.

The SWAT team made entry into the home and the Sheriff's Department's Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department's Narcotics Unit. While entering the residence, deputies said the suspects were observed trying to dispose of narcotics.

Recovered in the search, deputies said, were a felony amount of heroin, which by law is more than 1/8 of an ounce, along with drug paraphernalia, a loaded SKS rifle, shotgun and revolver. Officers found three minors, all under the age of 4, in the home; they are now under the care of a relative, deputies said.

All three defendants are being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending their arraignment.

All three also were charged with criminal possession of a narcotic. Myron McCollum was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm while Mia and Damion were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm. Myron and Damion McCollum were both charged with attempt to conceal evidence. Mia McCollum was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Damion McCollum was also arrested on two outstanding warrants from the towns of Cheektowaga and Amherst for petit larceny charges.