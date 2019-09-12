STACEY, Mary L. (Ballard)

Died peacefully September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank R. Stacey; devoted mother of Laurie (Bill) Durkee, Michael (Peggy) Stacey, Karen (Anthony Michael) Adamo, and the late Christine Mead; cherished grandmother to eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Clarence and Martha Ballard; also survived by her seven siblings and their families. Relatives and friends may visit Hilltop Baptist Church, 985 Church Rd., Angola, on Friday from 10 to 12 noon. A funeral service will immediately follow. Interment at Prospect Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com