SPETH - Theresa C. July 31, 2019, age 90, of New Port Richey, FL. Beloved wife of the late George C. Speth; survivors include three sons, Michael (Ruth) Elzer, George (Pam) Speth, Bruce (late Debbie) Speth; two daughters, Geraldine (Kerry) Wicks and Stephanie (late Alan) Hegmann; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mother of the late Gaylon J. Speth. Services will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Heritage Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Please share condolences online at www.gracefuneralhomehudson.com