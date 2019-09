SOMMERS, William J.

September 11, 2019, of East Aurora, NY. Loving husband of Helen (nee Yang Rui Xia); beloved father of Liam Sommers. Family present for visitation Friday, from 3-7 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a funeral service will be held at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com