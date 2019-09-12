So long, Pork Chop: Eggertsville 'emotional support' pig moves out of state

Pork Chop the emotional support pig has flown the coop.

The 200-pound potbellied porker that caused a stir this spring by rambling around its Eggertsville neighborhood was removed from the home where it lived in violation of Amherst town code.

A town building inspector this week confirmed that Pork Chop no longer lives at the home of Kevin and Dianna Kruss, and Amherst Town Justice Geoffrey Klein dismissed the charges against the homeowners Wednesday in Housing Court.

Town Prosecutor Jeffrey Marion said it's his understanding the pig was moved out of state, but he doesn't know where specifically.

"They fixed the problem," Marion said Thursday.

The case dates back to April 22, when Pork Chop broke out from the ranch-style home on Castle Court where he had lived in pignito.

The pig made its way over to nearby Coronation Drive, where police and neighbors finally got control of him and, with his owner, brought him back home.

The town Building Department later cited the Krusses for code violations, because the town only allows livestock on properties zoned suburban agricultural.

The Krusses, whose home is zoned residential, sought a temporary use permit from the Amherst Zoning Board of Appeals. They argued the pig was an emotional support animal for their daughter-in-law, but the board rejected their request.

In a related matter, the Amherst Town Board late last month updated its dog code to add a lengthy definition of livestock – including goats, emus and turkeys – and to explicitly note the animals are subject to seizure and the owners are subject to fines and fees.

The Krusses' daughter-in-law had planned to move out of town, with Pork Chop, but that fell through and the pig remained in the Castle Court home. The Krusses risked hundreds of dollars in fines, or the loss of the pig, if they couldn't find another place for him to stay.

The Krusses were most recently in Housing Court on Aug. 14, when they were ordered to return Wednesday.

Dianna Kruss called the town Building Department prior to the latest hearing to say the pig was gone from the home, a fact the inspector confirmed on his visit.

The Krusses did not appear in court Wednesday. Reached afterward, Dianna Kruss declined comment and referred a reporter to her attorney, Daniel Corbitt, associate director of Housing Opportunities Made Equal.

Corbitt has not responded to messages seeking comment.