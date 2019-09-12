SHOTWELL, Geraldine M. "Joe" (Miller)

September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of William Shotwell; loving mother of Delores (Michael) Coleman-Jackson, Gale Elizabeth Durnell and Edyth May (Darryl) Mault; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Friday, September 13, from 4 to 7 PM. Please share online condolences at www.mertzfh.com