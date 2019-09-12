SCIOLINO, Peter M., Sr.

SCIOLINO - Peter M., Sr. September 7, 2019, age 94, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice T. (nee Aronica) Sciolino; dearest father of Peter Jr. (Jennie), Dennis (Martie), Rosanna McKenzie (Paul) and Karen (Tom) Stephan; dear longtime companion of Mary Pietrzak; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; son of the late Benedetto and Rosina (nee Muffoletto) Sciolino; brother of the late Carl (late Charlotte) Sciolino; survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Saturday September 14th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew), where Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Mr. Sciolino was a Veteran of WWII and the owner of Robert's Restaurant in Depew. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Palliative Care at Buffalo VA Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com