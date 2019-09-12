ROSE, Lloyd M.

ROSE - Lloyd M. September 10, 2019. Loving husband of the late Jane Rose; cherished father of David (Mary) Rose; loving grandfather of Morgan Rose; loving son of the late Ernest and Florence Rose; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, September 13th from 4-7 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210. Lloyd was a proud World War II veteran, serving with the 217th Field Artillery Unit of the 44th Army Battalion, and proudly worked at Republic Steel.