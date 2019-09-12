RINOW, Bridget V. (Ahern)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Rinow; devoted mother of Amelia (James) Thomson, James (Bonnie) Rinow and Marie Rinow; cherished grandmother of William (Kelly), Deborah, Shaun (Rachel) and Cory (Kelly); loving daughter of the late James and Amelia Ahern; dear sister of Michael (late Ann) Ahern and the late Maureen (late Brian) Brannigan and Sean Ahern; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com