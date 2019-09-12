RIDGE, Robert III

RIDGE - Robert Iii September, 1, 2019, of Arizona, formerly of Getzville, NY. Beloved husband of Patricia Ridge; father of two, step-father of Tom (Meredith) Saluzzo and Brian (Brian Croshaw) Saluzzo; grandfather of Angelica, Siena, Olivia and Avery; brother of the late Elizabeth Rawlings; uncle of Jared and Alyson. Relatives and friends may call at the urban brothers Funeral Home, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French Rds.), Saturday from 10-12 Noon. Chapel Service to follow. Mr. Ridge III was a member of the A.J. Jurek Post.