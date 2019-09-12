Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 12, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to journalist and social critic H. L. Mencken, born on this date in 1880, “An idealist is one who, on noticing that a rose smells better than a cabbage, concludes that it will also make better soup.”

• • •

SAFETY FIRST – EPIC – Every Person Influences Children will hold a free car seat safety check from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the south parking lot at the GM Tonawanda Engine Plant, 2995 River Road, Town of Tonawanda. Damaged, recalled or expired car seats will be replaced and seats will be provided for those who don’t have them.

• • •

GET INSPIRED – Local craft beer and wine tastings are included in the ticket price for the first Uncork Your Creativity evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St., North Tonawanda. There also will be live music, interactive art activities, artist vendors and food available for purchase. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 on Friday, available online at carnegieartcenter.org.

• • •

NEW HOME – The 19th Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival and Highland Games, previously held in Olcott, moves to the Niagara County Fairgrounds in the Town of Lockport. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The bigger venue will offer four music stages with more than 40 artists, a record number of vendors, a field reserved for Highland Games and a special events field for parades and demonstrations. Tickets range from $14 to $28. Kids 12 and under are free. For tickets and schedules, visit niagaraceltic.com.

• • •

SPECIAL OFFER – The Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence, kicks off its annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to dusk Saturday and Sunday by offering free admission for active duty and retired military, along with police and fire personnel, who present proper ID to WNY Heroes representatives at the gate. They also can bring one guest for free. General admission is $8. For more info, visit greatpumpkinfarm.com.

• • •

PIECES OF HISTORY – Antiques, breweriana and Larkin Soap and Pan American Exposition collectibles will be featured at the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association’s 21st Annual Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Polish Falcons Hall, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. Admission is $3. Kids under 12 are free and get free bottles. There will be free appraisals on all antiques. For more info, call Peter Jablonski at 440-7985.

• • •

GET IN THE GAME – Pinochle, euchre and poker players looking for a challenge can “Learn Bridge in a Day” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Certified instructor Kathy Pollock will provide an introduction to bidding, strategy and play of the cards. Cost is $30 and includes lunch. For info, call 310-4199 or email BridgeKat@gmail.com.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Tom Fontana, Maura Cohen, Paul Cunningham, Keith Halt, Sister Mary Catherine Raczkowski, Oneal Fields, Elizabeth M. Harris, Raymond “PoHamp” Hampton, Ray Pilarski, Gloria Marino, Abby Rockwood, Emily Thurnherr, Emily Mueller, Tom Amodeo, Olivia Bartus and Marie Strozewski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook contains items that appear in shorter form in the print edition, due to space limitations.