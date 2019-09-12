PAWLAK, Jerome L.

PAWLAK - Jerome L. September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley (Pokorski); dearest father of Corey and Chandra (Marci) Pawlak; fond grandfather of Anthony Pawlak, Adrian, Owen, Amaya, Michael, and Christopher; son of the late William and Joan Pawlak; brother of Robert (Eleanor), David, James (Rita) Pawlak, and the late Sylvia (Leo) Stachura; survived by nieces and nephews. Also called "Dad" by many; buddy of Bandit and Magnum. Family will be present 3-7 PM, Thursday and Friday at the ORLOWSKI SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME, 4929 Broadway, Depew (east of Transit Rd.); same location as Cichon Borgasz Funeral Home. Mass of Christain Burial at 10 AM at St. Adalbert Basilica, 212 Stanislaus St. Jerome was an usher and Holy Name Member of St. Adalbert Basilica. Also, a member of the Buffalo Police Reserves and Captain for 10 years. He retired from Nabisco after 45 years and proudly served in the Army. Please assemble at church.