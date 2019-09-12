View from Vegas: Betting trends and pick for Bills-Giants

The New York Giants went ahead 7-0 on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and then proceeded to limp to the finish line. One has to wonder how long before Daniel Jones will have his number called. This, however, is for certain: Eli Manning is 11-3 straight up and 10-2-2 against the spread in his career against AFC East opposition, including 7-0-1 against the spread as an underdog.

It’s all part of the Giants’ 6-1-1 against the spread record in this series. Buffalo enters off its stunning comeback win against the Jets at 1-4-1 against the spread in their last six NFC confrontations, as well as 4-8 straight up and 3-9 against the spread as a series visitor when coming off a win.

The long and the short of it: Eli’s coming back for more... while he still can. The G-Men are a live home underdog.

Prediction: Giants over Bills by 6.

Marc Lawrence previews the NFL from a Vegas perspective. You can follow him online at Playbook.com or @MarcLawrence.