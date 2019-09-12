My View: A 50th reunion highlights the lessons that last

By Linda Militello

I recently attended my 50th high school reunion. For months, I had been wondering why I should spend time with dozens of women I had seldom, if ever, seen in half a century?

The year after President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, my high school class began learning that it takes more than a president to form a “Great Society.”

The Sisters of St. Joseph at Mount Saint Joseph Academy replaced our teen angst with confidence and the requisite skills for serving the public in social services, education, health care and countless vital careers requiring a college degree or business acumen. Even though the majority of us became wives and mothers, home managing or child rearing followed family examples.

World cultures and history classes broad brushed governments and wars. Math and sciences increased our intellectual capacity while English classes broadened our exposure to and appreciation for the written word. Ultimately, 128 graduates forged an exclusive common connection through education.

With Ursie, Barb, Kathy, Debbie and Donna by my side at reunion events, I remembered other commonalities. The reunion proved that single, married, childless or grandchildren endowed did not distinguish or separate us. Academic prowess, alphabet or height no longer defined us.

Sixty dinner attendees exuberantly chatted with each other as time allowed. One physician, teachers, nurses, indispensable clerical and business specialists retired from more than 45 years of dedicated service and mothers still mothering or grandmothering were all effusively grateful to live in the moment with the time capsule recollections of a brief but undeniable intertwined past.

With the exception of Mary Lou’s classy gold heels, sensible shoes filled with orthotics or open sandals highlighting bunions gracefully mingled. Hall shuffling sounds of faux leather shoes and capezios, penny loafers or saddle shoes had vanished.

We remembered and reflected on the too early deaths of nine, knowing that number would likely increase more often now. We shared concerns about ailing partners or parents and consoled those still grieving painful losses. We truly missed those we wished to see. We wondered and worried if individual or family illness, financial or legal troubles, distance or simply lack of interest prevented attendance.

Maybe, like me, feelings of embarrassment, comparison or inferiority dominated your memories. I often felt invisible and worthless during those four years. Like me, some others kept those feelings hidden. After 50 years of fighting depression, I know I was not alone and was likely my own worst enemy.

Better late than never, I know that adolescence was just one necessary growth period prior to the serious commitments that awaited us. We were grateful that the sisters successfully instilled the most important lessons of all. We learned to compassionately care, to work with integrity and to generously give without expectation of reward. Our reunion hours together showcased the talents and abilities that are the bricks and mortar required to build our “Great Society.”

Linda Militello, of Williamsville, reconnected with classmates at their 50-year reunion.