MATTESON, Kathleen A.

MATTESON - Kathleen A. Of Hamburg, September 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Minton and Beulah Matteson; sister of Carol (late Joseph) Gugino; aunt of Russell, Lawrence and John Gugino and Karen Bridges. Private Services at the convenience of the family. Ms. Matteson was a member of NYS Retired Teacher's Association. Memorials to SPCA. Online condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com