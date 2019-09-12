Lockport Police Board to interview three chief candidates Monday

The City of Lockport Police Board will interview three candidates for police chief Monday evening, according to Alderman Richard E. Abbott, a board member.

One-hour interview slots have been set for the top three scorers from the civil service examination who are still interested in the post: Detective Capt. Anthony J. Palumbo; Detective Lt. Todd A. Chenez; and Patrol Capt. Douglas E. Haak Jr. The latter entered the top three after Lt. Toby J. Trowbridge withdrew from consideration.

Abbott said Wednesday he was uncertain when the five-member civilian board would vote on a new chief. He said its choice is final, although the Common Council must approve the appointee's salary and benefits.

Interim Chief Steven C. Preisch did not seek the permanent appointment. Civil Service Secretary Mary Pat Holz said Preisch must step down Sept. 30 because collecting salary after that date would exceed his allowable income under terms of his state pension. Preisch is retired from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.