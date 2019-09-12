LIBERTO, Nicola

LIBERTO - Nicola Of West Seneca, entered into rest September 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Viola (nee Monaco) Liberto; devoted father of Paul (Sharon), Nicholas (Vivian) and the late Diane Liberto; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Christina, Anthony and Julia; loving son of the late Quintino and Elvira Liberta; dear brother of Vince Liberta; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held Saturday morning at 8:00 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Church at 9:00 o'clock. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery.