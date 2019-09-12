Letter: Wealthy Dems pull strings to get the best health care

“Well, here we go again” as President Ronald Reagan said so many years ago. With a dozen or so Democrats running for the nation’s highest office they are all talking about our health care again.

It’s kind of funny if you listen carefully to top-tier Bernie Sanders saying a few years ago that “millionaires and billionaires need to pay their fair share in taxes.” Now he just talks about billionaires needing to pay their fair share. So what’s changed? Why ol’ Bern changed in the sense that he’s now a millionaire, can’t make this stuff up. A wealthy man from Canada came here (Florida) for heart surgery as opposed to be treated in his own socialized Canada, who is this man you ask, well his name is Danny Williams who happens to be the premier of Newfoundland, can’t make this stuff up. Do you recall Ted Kennedy, besides being a horrible driver he was a politician and wealthy beyond our dreams. Well this “man of the people” sadly developed brain cancer and instead of going to a cancer institute in Massachusetts he went to North Carolina, he sadly died, can’t make this stuff up.

Beau Biden, the son of Vice President Joe Biden, was treated for a stroke and recovered, thank goodness. However, a few years later while driving through Indiana on vacation he felt “not himself” so flew privately and sought treatment immediately in Houston where cancer was discovered, sadly he passed away. Can’t make this stuff up.

What I’m trying to get across here is that Democrats running for president don’t want to raise all Americans to a higher standard of health care, they want to lower all to an unacceptable level while the wealthy and politically connected will just travel to the many offshore medical facilities that will no doubt spring up with the best American doctors staffing them for their own treatment.

Ronald Hensel

Holland