Letter: Tonawanda Coke cleanup will be properly executed

Residents concerned about plans to clean up the contaminated former Tonawanda Coke site should let the state’s recent record of aggressive enforcement actions that ultimately led to Tonawanda Coke’s closure put them at ease. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will accept nothing less than a comprehensive cleanup of this property that is fully protective of public health and the environment.

To be clear, the planned public auction of the Tonawanda Coke property will not determine future cleanup plans for the site. The new owner will be required to enter into an appropriate remedial program. Regardless of the entity that purchases the property, DEC remains committed that this site will be subject to a comprehensive cleanup performed to the same stringent levels of protectiveness, regardless of whether it is performed under the Superfund or brownfield cleanup programs.

In addition, the sale order preserves all rights of DEC and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with respect to environmental liability claims related to the property and includes a stipulation granting unrestricted site access to both state and federal environmental agencies.

DEC will exhaust all legal avenues to hold accountable those responsible for the contamination at Tonawanda Coke. And like every state-led cleanup in New York State, DEC will rigorously monitor the cleanup of this contaminated property and provide information to the community to ensure neighborhood residents are informed each and every step of the way.

Martin Brand