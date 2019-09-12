Letter: Suggestion to honor Bills, NFL anniversaries

In honor of the Buffalo Bills 60th and NFL’s 100th anniversaries, the Bills should honor their Hall Famers who appear on the Wall of Fame at New Era Stadium by having their names highlighted in gold symbolizing their “gold jackets” that they each received upon their enshrinement. I understand that founder Ralph Wilson is already symbolized in gold, so if the team wanted to distinguish him from the others then perhaps the Hall of Famers could have their names instead in the team colors of blue and red or they could place gold jackets next to their names.

Gerald E. Paradise III

East Aurora