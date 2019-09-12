Letter: Republicans must realize critical need for gun control

I’m not giving up quite yet. Close, but I’m still holding out hope that we will come to our collective senses. Sooner or later some National Rifle Association-flunky Republican senator will lose a close family member or perhaps themselves to a senseless mass shooting perpetrated by some angry white national supremacist terrorist.

It’s only a matter of time. Perhaps that horrible event will finally move Sen. Mitch McConnell to act on the many regulatory gun bills he’s holding up from a vote because of the NRA. Naw, probably not. For some reason money and politics seem to be more valuable than common sense, family, and our children especially.

If the slaughter of 20 elementary school kids riddled with assault weapon bullets didn’t move him and the Republicans, nothing will. Thoughts and prayers all around. Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.

Stephen Saracino

Buffalo