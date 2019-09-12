Letter: End the reality show now and let’s get back to work

When will all this insanity stop?

These past two years have been nothing more than a sickening reality show by this administration, in particular, our president. He has created and maintained confusion, disruption, division and anger among people.

I believe his main objective is to distract us with all his “tweets” and ill founded comments, so we don’t focus on just how inept he really is. He truly enjoys all this disruption that he creates.

Our politicians have become weak, and probably burned-out by all this. I do believe all his lies will catch up to him and he’ll be exposed as the fraud that he is. He needs to win 2020, to stay ahead of being indicted.

All this nonsense has to stop. Our government needs to get back to work on real issues for which they were elected.

Margaret Bakowski

Lackawanna