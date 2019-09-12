Letter: Dorian, Amazon, Paradise stand as warning signs

Hurricane Dorian, the Amazon on fire, Paradise, Calif., devastated. The warning signs are all around us and for much of humanity it is not just a sign – homes and communities are being destroyed. Scientists warn that we are seeing the “tip of the iceberg” as we belch greenhouse gases that are super heating our world.

However, I’m taking some hope from events unfolding this month. One is a Global Climate Strike led by youth in response to the United Nations Climate Summit in New York City. A highlight there will be a speech by Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist whose frank talk and bold action has moved students across the world to act.

The highlight here will be the Buffalo Youth Climate Strike in Niagara Square on Friday, Sept. 20 at 2:30, to which the entire community, young and old, has been invited. It is inspiring that those who will be most impacted by the climate emergency are taking the lead in demanding solutions.

I’m also excited because on the 19th in Albany, the Public Service Commission is expected to order strong cuts to greenhouse emissions from the heating sector, which in New York contributes far more emissions than all our power plants. On the 19th, clean energy activists from across the state are watching for the commission to follow through on robust energy and emission saving goals for utilities as we begin the process of moving away from the use of fossil fuels to heat our homes.

Bill Nowak

Buffalo