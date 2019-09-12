Letter: Dixon’s independence claim is more political rhetoric

I think most would agree that all politicians are untruthful and deceptive, especially during any given campaign season. Some more than others. This was clearly evident during County Executive candidate Lynne Dixon’s recent television ad where she absurdly points out her “independence” and promises to take “politics” out of government. What? This coming from an individual whose tenure on the County Legislature can be described at best unremarkable, and who always seems to vote with the Republican caucus on any given issue.

It is said that politics is the art of compromise and that’s exactly what is needed to ensure good governmental policies. As far as that “independent” label she’s been touting is concerned, then let’s see some proof by having her campaign ditch the support she’s accepted from the local Republican Party and its political operatives.

Don’t anyone hold their breath.

Daniel Glowacki

Hamburg