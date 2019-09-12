Letter: Child Victims Act makes accountability crystal clear

This letter is on the subject of last Sunday’s editorial regarding the Ken-Ton Schools teacher – molester and the years of service that he went undetected.

To get even closer to answering the question: “How can a teacher behave that way in plain sight and not be stopped?” one should consider examining past and more recent agreements between the Kenmore–Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District and the Kenmore Teachers Association. The sections on professional conduct and personnel file will lend some light to avenues that may have been pursued.

If a disciplinary action was taken and the crimes committed were sexual in nature, why weren’t Town of Tonawanda police called? A crime is a crime whether at home, on the street, in a school or church setting. The Child Victims Act has incorporated accountability of those who knew and did nothing in lines 33 to 36 of the bill: “such action may be commenced, against any party whose intentional or negligent acts or omissions are alleged to have resulted in the commission of said conduct.”

This law makes anyone who knew and did not act, guilty. Ignoring or enabling sexual misconduct is also a crime and is part of the Child Victims Act.

Linda Ulrich-Hagner

East Aurora