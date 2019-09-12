LESTER, Dennis H.

LESTER - Dennis H. Age 66, of Niagara Falls. Left this world and went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2019. Visitation and a celebration of Dennis' life will be on Saturday, September 14, from 4-7 PM in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY, where a brief prayer service will follow at 7 PM. Dennis graciously donated his body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you make a donation to Roswell Park Cancer Institute in his honor. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Please visit www.goodlandercares.com for online condolences and to send a tribute gift to the family.