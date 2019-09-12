KWIATOWSKI, Patrick G.

KWIATKOWSKI - Patrick G. September 10, 2019 of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Mary Jean (nee Schmitt); dear father of Scott, Michael (Kelly) and Matthew (Jessica) Kwiatkowski; loving grandfather of Carson, Mackenna, Jackson and Jacob; nephew of Monica Kwiatkowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services on Saturday at 8:45 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 (between Seneca St. & Potter's Rd.) and in St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Friday from 3:00-8:00 PM. Pat was the beloved bowling coach at Canisius High School for 23 years and with the help of many student athletes, he will be inducted into their sports Hall of Fame. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice in Pat's name. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com