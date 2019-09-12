KNAUS, Marilyn (DiNatale)

September 11, 2019, age 72 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 51 years to Robert D. Knaus; dearest mother of Jennifer Wahl (Jeffrey Merckel) and Kevin (Kim) Knaus; loving grandmother of Jeremy, Justin, Crystal, Zachary and Mackenzie; daughter of the late Angelo and Theresa (nee Paoletta) DiNatale; sister of the late Sarah (late Richard) Teetsel, late Vincent (Marlene), Peter (Gail) and the late Paul (Maryann) DiNatale; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, September 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew) where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Interment at Buffalo Cemetery. Mrs. Knaus was a member of the Buddy Knaus Amvets Post Auxiliary. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Epiphany United Church of Christ 9365 Clarence Center Rd. Clarence Center, NY 14032. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com