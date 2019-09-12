House of Hummus closes original restaurant on Hertel, leaves hope for future

House of Hummus owner Ahmed Hamideh shut down his Elmwood Village location in late May to focus on his original spot, at 1150 Hertel Ave., hoping the chance to "regroup" and grow a more centralized following would sustain his business, perhaps revisiting the addition of a second location in the future.

The Middle Eastern restaurant - lauded for its vegetarian options, Jerusalem salad and falafel - has now closed its North Buffalo location, a post on the business' Facebook page revealed Wednesday night. There are no further locations of the House of Hummus.

Hamideh explained that he wished to focus on his education - he's studying HVAC systems at Erie Community College - and couldn't find an operator to maintain the restaurant's quality in his absence. The native of Jordan aims to open another Middle Eastern restaurant within the next few years.

"I chose [the HVAC] profession because it’s flexible and it would enable me to still be able to run a restaurant," Hamideh said in a message. "I'll be back for sure."

The Hertel venture opened in July 2016, replacing the old Manakeesh and More, and quickly owned the tagline "Home of WNY's Fluffiest Falafel," which included a whopping 12-14 different spices.

The News' Andrew Galarneau doled out a solid score of seven plates (out of 10) in his review of the Elmwood location of the House of Hummus last March; the fare at the two locations were close to identical.

