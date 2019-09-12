High School Extra: Hutch-Tech volleyball sweeps

Hutch-Tech girls volleyball libero Tooly Paw was integral to the team’s three-set victory over I-Prep/Grover.

Hutch-Tech won 25-11, 25-8, 25-8.

Paw had five serving aces to go along with her excellent defensive performance.

Hutch-Tech benefitted from the serving of Hanna Abraszeck. She finished with six aces and had 19 serving points.

Alomari scores four

Lackawanna boys soccer defeated Eden 7-3 in an ECIC IV matchup on Thursday.

Senior midfielder Ali Alomari continued his scoring tear this season with four goals in the contest as Lackawanna moved to 5-1.

Alomari now has 16 goals this season. Lackawanna as a team has 21.

On Thursday, Ahmed Zaied had two goals and Ali Alhoqobie had one goal to round out the scoring.

LaMastra saves North

Williamsville North senior midfielder David LaMastra added two goals as North narrowly beat Frontier, 4-3.

LaMastra, the team’s leader in scoring with six goals, scored on a deflected free kick in the 79th minute to give the Spartans the victory.

North was able to overcome a hat trick performance from ECIC I leading scorer Jon Czajka, who now has 13 goals on the year. Parker Colling had two assists for the Falcons.

Spartans senior Dario Tingali helped with a goal and assist. Sophomore Brock Young had a goal as well.

North improved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in ECIC I.

Falconer blanks Olean

Falconer girls soccer held Olean scoreless on Thursday en route to a 3-0 win.

Grace Lundmark was strong in net with nine saves. Lundmark recorded her second straight shutout after a 3-0 win against Chautauqua Lake on Sept. 9.

Isabella Penhollow added to her team lead in goals scored with two goals and Grace Elder recorded her first goal this year.

The Golden Falcons improved to 4-1-1 on the season.

Gennaro strikes twice

Maryvale girls soccer had a strong second half that propelled it to a 4-2 win over Lake Shore.

The Flyers scored three times in the second half with two goals coming off the foot of Jenna Gennaro.

Gennaro scored in the 52nd and 63rd minute. She also assisted on Bella Boshier’s goal in the 26th minute.

Boshier recorded two assists, including Katie Howe’s goal two minutes into the second half.

Maryvale goalie Alexis Murtha made 10 saves.

Akron needs five sets

Akron girls volleyball needed all five sets to defeat Wilson.

Akron lost the first two sets 20-25, 21-25 before pulling off the reverse sweep 25-23, 25-22, 25-16.

Jessee Jonathan had 29 assists, nine kills and five aces and Elsie Logan had 13 kills to lead the comeback.

Prep Talk AOW

Clarence boys volleyball player Teddy Payne and Eden girls swimmer Elle Noecker have been named the Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, in voting done by visitors to BuffaloNews.com.

Payne, a setter for Clarence, made the all-tournament team and helped the Red Devils reach the finals of the 44th Eden Can-Am. He received 51.6% of the vote.

Noecker, an eighth grader, set school records in the 200-meter individual medley (2:14.19) and 100 backstroke (1:00.52) in a meet against Hamburg last week. She received 59.6% of the vote.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.