HAUG, Dorothy S.

HAUG - Dorothy S. Of Buffalo, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ September 10, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Delores and Edwin Haug, Sr. and much loved sister to the late Edwin (Carol) Haug, Jr., Paulette (Jay) Jordan, Sharon (late Ron) Plew, Corleen (late Joseph) Carluzzo, Faith Haug and Don (Elizabeth) Haug. Survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28th at Cazenovia Park Baptist Church at 11 AM. Dorothy was a life long member of Cazenovia Park Baptist Church and beloved youth group leader there. In lieu of flowers, etc. please consider a donation to Cazenovia Park Baptist Church or Hospice of Buffalo.