Good growing, gardeners! Now show us your summer best

Dazzling zinnias brighten a Buffalo garden. (Sharon Cantillon/News file photo)
Showy sunflowers? Dramatic daylilies? Ravishing roses? We're looking for photos of beautiful blooms from WNY gardens.

Do you have a favorite photo you snapped in your own garden, either recently or earlier this season? Please share it with us. We're putting together an end-of-the-summer gallery, and your photo could be included.

Submissions can be emailed to homeandstyle@buffnews.com. Please include your name, hometown and a few details about your plant, such as what it is and when you photographed it.

Susan Martin – Susan Martin is Home & Style editor at The Buffalo News. She is a native of Western New York and graduated from St. Lawrence University and Syracuse University.

