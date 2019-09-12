Gander Outdoors is closing ... again

Gander Outdoors is closing its store at 880 Young St. in Tonawanda for the second time in as many years.

The company recently shifted its retail strategy, announcing it would move away from stores, like the one on Young Street, that do not carry recreational vehicles. Of Gander Outdoors' roughly 200 stores, fewer than 40 of them lack RVs.

Stores that remain open will add RVs, RV parts and RV service. The company has said RV sales and service are its core offerings, and its greatest growth opportunity.

Camping World will close, sell, move or revamp 27 stores, it said, but did not specify which ones would meet which fate.

All merchandise at the Young Street store was 40% off Thursday afternoon, excluding guns, ammunition and clearance items, which are 15% off. All sales are final.

Gander Mountain filed bankruptcy in 2017. It was bought out of bankruptcy by Camping World Holdings, an Illinois-headquartered outdoors and camping retailer. Camping World's CEO is Marcus Lemonis, star of CNBC's "The Profit." Camping World closed the Young Street store in 2018.

Camping World reopened Gander Mountain stores as Gander Outdoors, focused on hunting, camping, fishing, shooting and active sports consumers. Its comeback strategy was to operate in smaller communities and online, and to have a seasonal product mix that was tailored to each store's local market.

It reopened the Young Street store as Gander Outdoors in 2018.

Camping World could not immediately be reached for comment.