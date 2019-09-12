GALLAGHER, John Michael "Mike"

Passed away on September 10, 2019.Beloved husband of Kathleen (O'Mahony); dear father of Thane (Judith), Valiant (Nancy), Logan (Katie) and Titian Gallagher; loving grandfather of Victoria, Ian, Kian, Kyran, Kellan and Kameron Gallagher; dear son of the late William J., Sr. and Elizabeth (Pfieffer) Gallagher; brother of Mgsr. William Gallagher Jr., Robert (Karen), James (Mary Beth), Stephen V. (Ginny), M. Therese (David) Pitrelli, Ann (Matt)Laudisio, Patricia "Trish" (Patrick) Casillo, Mark (Linda) Gallagher and the late Joseph Patrick (Paulette) Gallagher; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Friday from 4-7 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site). Please assemble at church. Mike was a Buffalo Teacher for over 30 years. Online register book available at www.CANNANFH.com