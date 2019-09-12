Former Pegula Sports executive joins new investment firm

A former top executive with Pegula Sports and Entertainment has joined a newly formed investment firm.

Bruce Popko was named chief operating officer for Gioia Capital, which is focusing on acquiring and managing local, family-owned businesses. Popko, 50, was formerly PSE's chief operating officer, before he departed the company in a management shake-up last February.

"Bruce's experience managing multiple, smaller companies under the PSE umbrella lends itself well to what we are doing at Gioia Capital," said Rich Gioia, who launched Gioia Capital with his father, Richard.

Popko joined the Buffalo Bills in 2009 and moved to PSE a few years ago. He oversaw day-to-day operations at PSE and was working with Bills co-owner Kim Pegula on the Bills' long-term stadium planning at the time of his departure.

Rich Gioia, 36, left Lorraine Capital, a private equity firm which he founded in 2013, to launch Gioia Capital with his father.