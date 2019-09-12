Federal grand jury subpoenas documents from Western Region OTB

A federal grand jury has subpoenaed documents from Western Region Off-Track Betting, which is the subject of an FBI investigation and a state audit.

“Western Regional Off Track Betting has received grand jury subpoenas requesting documents," said attorney Terrence M. Connors, who represents OTB. "My instructions from the company are to cooperate and produce the records that have been requested."

He did not specify what documents had been sought.

Through Freedom of Information Law requests, the Batavia-based agency has disclosed documents to The Buffalo News and other media that show it pays for health benefits for 15 of its 17 board members, even though a State Comptroller's Office opinion says such benefits are improper.

This year's cost for the health, dental and vision insurance is nearly $270,000.

OTB, headed by former Niagara County Republican Party Chairman Henry F. Wojtaszek, also made consulting contracts with firms headed by people politically connected to the GOP, including former Niagara County legislator Glenn A. Aronow, former State Senate staffer Richard Winter and Arnold H. Rothschild of Rochester, a frequent and sizable contributor to the Monroe County GOP.

The agency also has contracts, totaling about $250,000 a year, for suites at Buffalo Bills and Sabres games, but it has rejected Freedom of Information requests for a list of people who have used the tickets.

Wojtaszek's former friend, retired State Sen. George D. Maziarz, accused the agency of providing those tickets to OTB executives, local politicians and their families.

Maziarz said another former Niagara County GOP chairman, Scott P. Kiedrowski, was one of the recipients. Kiedrowski is now Wojtaszek's deputy director at OTB.

Both men have denied wrongdoing, with Wojtaszek asserting that privacy considerations allow OTB to withhold the names of the ticket recipients.

In June, OTB announced plans to accelerate its ticket giveaways to as many as 1,500 a year, saying they would be targeted to frequent players and social media followers at Batavia Downs Gaming, owned by Western OTB.

OTB is owned by the state's 15 westernmost counties and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester, which each name one member to the board and share the agency's profits. Those profits have reached the highest levels in 20 years, the agency announced last month.

In a separate legal matter, the Monroe County District Attorney's Office is investigating whether Wojtaszek improperly influenced the Niagara County Legislature's 2014 decision to hire a company headed by Wojtaszek's legal secretary as the county's grant writer. The probe began after accusations at a Maziarz news conference in Lockport in February.

Monroe County DA Sandra Doorley was chosen as a special prosecutor because Wojtaszek's wife, Caroline A. Wojtaszek, is the Niagara County district attorney.