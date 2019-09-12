Eight former Bills among 122 modern era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Eight former Buffalo Bills, including linebackers Darryl Talley and Cornelius Bennett, center Kent Hull and special teams ace Steve Tasker, are among 122 modern era nominees to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Class of 2020.

Modern era nominees are players whose careers ended less than 25 seasons ago. The list will be trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January. The selection committee will then vote on the Saturday before the Super Bowl.

Other players on the list who were with the Bills are running back Larry Centers, linebackers London Fletcher and Takeo Spikes and linebacker Chris Spielman.

As part of the NFL's 100th year celebration, the Class of 2020 will be 20 members – five modern era players, 10 seniors (those who have been retired for more than 25 years), three contributors and two coaches.

