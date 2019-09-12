Editorial: New boss has chance to clean up Water Authority

The board of the Erie County Water Authority didn’t have much room for error in choosing a new executive director. The last person hired for the job quit after four days.

They appear to have made a wise move by promoting from within. The board last week appointed Russell J. Stoll, who was the authority’s executive engineer, as executive director and chief operating officer.

Stoll, 63, has been an authority engineer since 2012 and executive engineer since 2016.

He looks like the no-drama choice the agency needs. As authority Chairman Jerome Schad said, the authority wants to be known as “the people who supply water and that’s all.”

For too long the authority has been a swamp of political corruption, a pit of patronage. The way to land a lucrative authority job was to give generously to the right political campaigns.

That was the case with the last executive director to permanently hold the job, Earl L. Jann Jr. The authority hired Jann in May 2017. He had been a commissioner, but had no relevant experience for the executive post. He had been a town supervisor and a pharmaceutical sales rep. What he had done: written big checks to Republican causes over the years.

When Democrats took over the County Legislature, Jann’s job was in jeopardy. The Republican-controlled authority board gave Jann a three-year employment contract that seemed to make him too expensive to fire, though fired he was, in June 2018.

As we have noted before, the Water Authority does not need to exist. It should be folded into county government as a separate department. That was among the recommendations made by several county legislators in June 2018, after the state Authorities Budget Office censured the authority and called for the removal of commissioners who broke laws and best practices regarding openness, transparency and oversight and governance of the agency during a two-year period. The state created the Water Authority and only state lawmakers can abolish it.

In the meantime, Stoll’s job is to stabilize the authority, raise its professional standards and keep it out of the headlines. A methodical engineer should be up to the task. Stoll has a history of donating to Republican causes – probably not a selling point with the now Democratic-controlled board – but his resume attests to professional competence. Among his previous jobs was as director of engineering for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. Schad, a Democrat, says politics played no part in Stoll’s selection for the job.

This past February, the board hired H. John Mye III as executive director. Mye, the former chief financial officer for the Ecology and Environment consulting firm, quit after four days. Mye never made clear his reasons for leaving, but his sudden departure did not reflect well on the authority.

Stoll will earn $175,000 per year and will not be given an employment contract, meaning the board has the flexibility to remove him at any time. That’s another change from how things were under Jann, and it puts merit above political leverage, a positive development.

The authority also needs to get over its past fondness of secrecy. When Jann was hired, the board selected him moments after telling a reporter that the appointment was not on that meeting’s agenda. The agency took a step toward more transparency in May, launching a new website and putting a livestream of its meetings online.

An engineer by trade, Stoll’s style should be to quietly go about making the authority run with more professionalism and transparency, without his name appearing in many headlines. We wish him well.