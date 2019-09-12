DOERING, Marcia A.

DOERING - Marcia A. Of Eggerstville, entered into rest peacefully August 27, 2019 after a six-month battle with cancer. Marcia is survived by her longtime partner, Ed Riggs of Lockport, NY and her sister, Janice Doering of Las Vegas, NV. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Sandy, and brother, Duke. Marcia was a 40+ year employee of Erie County. She was also a volunteer for Ten Lives Club. Marcia loved cats, gardening, reading, long drives, glassing, flea markets and traveling. She even tried skydiving! Friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service, Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in Skinnerville Cemetery, Getzville 14068. Memorials may be made to Ten Lives Club, P.O. BOX 253, North Boston, NY 14110. Arrangements by BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC.