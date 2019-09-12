CORRETORE, Robert B., MD

CORRETORE - Robert B., MD. September 8, 2019. Husband of the late Eleanore zumBansen-Corretore; father of Cynthia (Stan) Martin, Gail Hutten, and Jeffrey (Lisa) Corretore; also survived by six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Brother of Daniel (Carol) Corretore II and the late Jean Suters and Lois Nagel. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Rd., Williamsville, Saturday at 10 AM. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.