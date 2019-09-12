Corded or cordless? It's really about the wings

Oh, yeah, it's on.

The battle between cordless and corded power tools has come to Buffalo, with the launch of a new YouTube video from home improvement retailer Lowe's, featuring the Northland Corridor and two kinds of Bosch drills.

The North Carolina company used the construction site of the Workforce Training Center as a backdrop for a production shoot last month, in coordination with German tool maker Bosch Group and Buffalo production studio dPost. The video, which was released this week, features a construction worker and supervisor on the project competing against each other for speed and efficiency to complete a series of three tasks in the Bosch Bulldog Challenge.

The host, from Lowe's, kicked off with a welcome from Buffalo and introduced the two contractors, who were asked to use their drill to tear up tiles, drill through a cement barrier and free up a hook that was buried 6 inches into a concrete block.

In the end, just 16 seconds separated the winner and loser, with the supervisor on the corded drill edging out his employee on the cordless – even after pulling the plug at one point during his trial. The winner got to keep the cordless drill.

And in a fitting tribute to Buffalo, the loser had to eat a plate of spicy hot chicken wings. "Gotta fly the Buffalo flag any way we can!" said dPost Senior Vice President Beth Donovan.