City Honors middle school teacher arrested on child pornography charges

The case Thursday against Peter Hingston came down to allegations concerning 24 videos on a GoPro camera that authorities charged the City Honors School teacher had been using in the classroom.

Hingston, 59, was charged Thursday with attempted sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of material that contained an image of child pornography following an investigation by the FBI, which alleged the middle school teacher had been using the GoPro in his class to record activities.

“I’m not going to get into really what is depicted in some of those pictures, but it’s obviously highly disturbing,” said James P. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

The videos, described in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, show Hingston recorded himself touching his genitals to girls in the classroom who were unaware of what was happening.

“It seems incredible that this sort of behavior occurred in our schools," Kennedy said at a news conference Thursday.

The allegations against Hingston played out against the backdrop of the reputation of City Honors as a top-flight school. In 2018, the school came in as the top-ranked school in the region among public high schools.

"Sadly, these days, we see so many allegations of abuse across institutions that have traditionally held a great deal of trust in our community,” Kennedy said.

“The message to our students and to young people everywhere is, if you say something, we will do something,” he added.

Hingston had worked at City Honors for 10 years, Kennedy said. The Amherst resident had worked as a technology teacher on the middle school level.

The situation began with students, who reported Hingston's alleged behavior to school officials, who contacted Buffalo police.

“At the end of the last school year, four of his students came forward to school administrators describing odd behavior engaged in by Mr. Hingston in the classroom,” Kennedy said Thursday.

The FBI began an investigation into Hingston’s alleged conduct in June, after learning Buffalo police were looking into whether Hingston had produced child pornography. The report alleged Hingston had been seen using the GoPro camera to take pictures of, or record, female students during class.

An examination of Hingston’s camera allegedly found videos of the teacher exposing himself and using images of minors in a sexually explicit manner.

City Honors Principal William Kresse, in a letter to City Honors parents Thursday, said the district placed Hingston on leave June 17, the same day an assistant principal learned of the allegation against him. Kresse said he then called 911 and contacted the district's human resources office.

Hingston was still listed as a member of the City Honors faculty on the school's website Thursday afternoon.

The Buffalo Public Schools released a statement saying the district has been cooperating with law enforcement and the FBI. "Parents of CHS have been informed about who to contact at the FBI if they believe their child may be a victim. Additional crisis counselors will also be available at the school for the next several days," the statement said.

One parent who spoke to The Buffalo News was frustrated at the lack of information from the district about Hingston's removal.

Kelly Hall, whose daughter had Hingston last year as her seventh grade technology teacher, said she first learned something was amiss in June.

Hall said she heard a student had seen pictures of students on Hingston's computer monitor as he passed by. The students were clothed but may not have been aware Hingston had taken their picture, Hall said.

She said she understands the student, perhaps accompanied by a peer, went to a City Honors administrator to relay concerns about the pictures.

By mid-June, Hall said, Hingston had been removed from the school without any announcement from City Honors leaders.

Hall said she reached out to Kresse to ask him for an explanation of why Hingston was abruptly removed from the classroom. He told her that he couldn't comment because it was a personnel matter, a response Hall deemed "unacceptable."

Hall said she feels parents should have been notified about what happened, and why, because it's a matter of student safety.

"I want somebody to be held accountable for the fact that we protected a personnel matter over the health and wellness of our students," Hall said.

Hall's daughter was 11 and 12 during the course of the previous school year.

Hall said, once she learned of Hingston's removal, she asked her daughter how he acted in the classroom. "She said, 'He's creepy,' " Hall said.

When Hall asked what she meant, her daughter said he often would stand directly behind her and other girls in the class for longer than needed or appropriate.

The principal, in his letter, cited district policy that bars school officials from discussing pending personnel matters during the course of an investigation.

"Information in these situations is communicated by law enforcement, if and when appropriate," Kresse wrote.

Parents leaving City Honors after an open house on Thursday evening spoke about the situation.

A few parents did not want to discuss the allegations against Hingston.

One parent, Matthew Fisher, has three children who currently attend City Honors. Fisher said he didn't know much about the situation, but he did get a letter from the principal by email. He said he also got a phone call. He said earlier in the day he heard parents discussing the matter at a school soccer game.

"It seems like, from the letter that I read, it seems like it was handled appropriately. He was put on leave and it was dealt with. You know, it's awful to hear as a parent. You hear a lot of that on the news. It's tragic, but it was dealt with appropriately," Fisher said.

Wendy Mistretta, president of the District Parent Coordinating Council, has two children at City Honors, in 10th and 11th grades. They both had Hingston as a teacher, she said.

"They never had any issues, neither one of them, and we talked about this, since June when it first came out. They never saw anything. They both liked him. So, personally, I was pretty shocked when this came out in June. However, I'm friends with people whose kids have had issues, so I really feel for them," Mistretta said.

Hingston appeared Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael A. Roemer and was detained.

Kennedy said Hingston was “very calculating in the manner in which he went about his business. He had folders to hide certain parts of his body and certain activities he was engaging in to cover his behavior from other students who were in the classroom.”

“In this case, there were many sort of cultural barriers that existed between some of the students and the behaviors that went on in the classroom, but I commend (the students) for their bravery in coming forward and making known these allegations," Kennedy said.

"Their actions have protected other students and future students from suffering these sort of abuses as occurred in this classroom,” Kennedy said.

Hingston was held pending a mental health examination, Kennedy said.

The charges against Hingston carry a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Gary Loeffert, special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo office, said at the news conference Thursday: "The Hingston investigation reminds us to also teach our kids to tell someone if they see an adult interact with kids in a way that makes them feel uncomfortable."

"We need to empower children to speak up and share what they see, just like we do about bullying," he said. "The see something, say something campaign is working. Today's arrest is proof of that."

Members of the public who have information related to this case, or feel they may have been affected, are asked to call the FBI at 843-1616 and leave a message and telephone number. A member of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force will contact them during normal business hours.